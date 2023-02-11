Caf Champions League: No Zwane, no problem as Mailula fires Mamelodi Sundowns past Al Hilal

Cassius Mailula inspired Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-0 win over Al Hilal Omdurman in Saturday's Caf Champions League clash.

Mailula's solitary strike earned Downs the win

The Brazilians have now won 17 matches in a row

Masandawana will now take on Coton Sport

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana began their Group B campaign with a narrow win over the Sudanese champions at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Sundowns were playing their usual enterprising football and Sphelele Mkhulise fired the first warning when he forced goalkeeper Ali Abu Eshrein into a fantastic diving save.

Abu Eshrein was then beaten in the 25th minute when Neo Maema's shot was blocked by Al Hilal shot-stopper, but Cassius Mailula pounced and scored from the rebound to hand Sundowns a well-deserved 1-0 lead.

Having enjoyed a relatively quiet first-half, Ronwen Williams was finally seriously tested by Mohamed Abdel-Rahman whose low shot was well saved by the Bafana Bafana keeper just after the restart.

The momentum was with the hosts in the latter stages of the game and Abu Eshrein pulled off two fine saves to deny Mailula and Marcelo Allende, before Al Hilal were reduced to 10 players with four minutes left.

Altayeb Abaker was sent off after collecting his second yellow card of the match and Ultimately, the game ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Sundowns.

ALL EYES ON: Mailula as the diminutive forward was recalled to the team in the absence of the club's inspirational vice-captain Themba Zwane.

The 21-year-old had big shoes to fill as the injured Zwane is among the best attackers in African football and one of the most consistent players in the PSL.

Mailula was unfazed by playing in the big stage as he continued his scoring form when he netted the only goal of the match and he was a constant threat to the Al Hilal defence during his time on the pitch.

The Ga-Molepo-born youngster has now scored 11 goals across all competitions this term including four in the Champions League and he looks like a contender for the Golden Boot award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the Tshwane giants' 17th consecutive win across all competitions having been able to carry their PSL form into the Nedbank Cup and Champions League.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena will be hoping that the team maintains its great form in the group stage and goes on to reach at least the semi-finals.

Sundowns were eliminated in the quarter-finals of Africa's biggest club football tournament in the last three seasons and Mokwena is looking to make his mark in African football.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Masandawana will now face Cameroonian champions Coton Sport in another Group B encounter on February 17.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams and the game is scheduled to be played at Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia in Cameroon.