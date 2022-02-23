Caf Champions League: No Mamelodi Sundowns revenge mission against Al Ahly - Mandela

Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Brian Mandela has stated they carry no intentions in their minds for revenge on Al Ahky who knocked them out of the Caf Champions League last season.

The Brazilians were defeated by the reigning African champions in the quarter-finals in the previous campaign and are set to meet for Group A's third game on Saturday in Cairo.

"There’s no revenge on our minds. We take this like any other game. But we know Al Ahly are a big team in Africa and they are the defending champions, so we can’t take them lightly," Mandela, who was named in the Champions League matchday two, team of the week, told Sowetan Live.

"They play direct football. After their exploits at the recent Club World Cup, their confidence is high."

The Kenya defender also spoke about his struggle to make it into the Mamelodi Sundowns starting team in the first half of the season. He has started in the last six games alongside Rushine de Reuck.

"At the beginning of the season, I struggled with injuries. Thanks to God and the medical team at the club, I managed to be well and now I am competing to be in the [starting] XI," he added.

"In training sessions, I was giving everything. As defenders, we treat each other as brothers as we support each other, regardless of who’s playing. The medical team advised me to come early to training so that I could do some strengthening work… they realized it was a strength issue that troubled me."

Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane's side has given an injury update on their stars ahead of the weekend clash.

"Ali Maaloul and Mohamed Abdelmonem joined the team's full training session today at El Tetsh Stadium," the Egyptian giants announced.

"Maaloul was sidelined after he suffered muscle fatigue, while Abdelmonem was suffering from a head injury, which he picked up during our game against Al Hilal of Sudan in the Champions League.

"Defender Mahmoud Metwally returned to the team’s training sessions on Wednesday after recovering from his anterior muscle injury.

"Metwally returned back to Cairo earlier this week after performing a special recovery program in Doha in the past few weeks."