Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has stated their main concern will be making South Africa proud when they host Al Ahly this weekend and it will not be about them playing at FNB Stadium.

Masandawana will be hosting the Caf Champions League champions at the Kaizer Chiefs' home after Caf refused to approve their venues at Loftus Versfeld and Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The team also played their initial Group A game against Al Hilal at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg. The 37-year-old Zambia international concedes there is nothing they can do regarding the decision not to play at their regular stadium and they have no problem with the venue for Saturday's fixture.

"First game we also played away, we played in Rustenburg and there’s nothing we can do," Mweene told reporters as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We have to go play at FNB Stadium but at the end of the day we are playing at home, we used to play at FNB. It is about the country at the moment, not about PSL and we are okay with it, we are looking forward to Saturday."

The two teams met on February 26 at Cairo International Stadium, when the PSL champions won by a solitary goal scored by Thapelo Morena after being assisted by Peter Shalulile.

The game was well attended by the local fans as opposed to South Africa, where fans are not yet allowed into match venues owing to Covid-19.

For Mweene, it was a welcome change to play in front of a packed house.

"It felt good at the [way] they were pushing their team which was a plus for them compared to us here [in South Africa] we don't have fans in the stadium," Mweene continued.

"It was a good feeling at the same [time] again, it added pressure on us like you know when you go to North African stadiums, [they] are always full, but we are used to it now."

All teams have played three matches in the group; the Brazilians lead with seven points, three more than Al Ahly and Al Merrikh while Al Hilal Omdurman have one point.