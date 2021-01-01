Caf Champions League: Mphahlele and Nurkovic hand Kaizer Chiefs boost ahead of Petro de Luanda clash

The Soweto giants have been boosted by the availability of their new captain as they eye their second successive win in Group C

Kaizer Chiefs have announced their travelling squad for their upcoming Caf Champions League encounter against Petro Luanda.

The Soweto giants are set to take on the Angolan club in their fourth Group C match at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Tuesday.

Chiefs will be looking to complete the double over Petro having defeated The Tricolours 2-0 at FNB Stadium on March 6.

New Amakhosi captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic, who both missed the win over Petro, have been included in the 18-man squad.

Mphahlele missed the encounter due to suspension, while Nurkovic was nursing an injury.

However, the Glamour Boys will be without experienced goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who is missing due to a family bereavement.

Colombian marksman Leonardo Castro is also a noticeable absentee from the squad as he continues to nurse an injury.

Chiefs are familiar with Angola having defeated Primeiro De Agosto 1-0 on aggregate in this season's Champions League first round.

A 0-0 home draw in the first-leg match in Johannesburg saw Chiefs win 1-0 in Luanda courtesy of a Castro goal.

Chiefs also faced Inter Clube Luanda in the 2011 Caf Cup Winners Cup final when they drew the away in the first-leg match 1-1 in Luanda on that occasion.

Amakhosi are currently placed third on the Group C standings and a win over Petro could see them move up to second if the result between Wydad Casablanca and Horoya AC go their way.

Guinean champions Horoya will play hosts to Moroccan giants Wydad at Stade General Lansana Conte in the other Group C game on Tuesday.

Chiefs' full 18-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi

Article continues below

Defenders: Siyabonga Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Yagan Sasman, Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler, Njabulo Blom

Midfielders: Philani Zulu, Kearyn Baccus, Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Lebogang Manyama, Happy Mashiane

Forwards: Samir Nurković, Bernard Parker, Lazalous Kambole