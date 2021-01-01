Caf Champions League: Mosimane names deadly Simba SC players vs Al Ahly

The South African tactician singles out the four players he fears at theMsimbazi giants as they face off in a Group A fixture

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has picked out four Simba SC players he believes are deadly for the team ahead of their Caf Champions League showdown on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi giants will host the African champions in the first round meeting of their Group A fixtures at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with at least 30,000 fans set to attend the fixture after Caf gave the green light three days ago.

Ahead of the Group A fixture, the South African tactician has mentioned winger Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, and Taddeo Lwanga as the four players he knows in the Simba squad and who should be handled with care.

“Simba have good players, very quality players but I know four in their squad, Chama, Miquissone, Bwalya, and Lwanya,” Mosimane said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I have keenly followed Simba for a very long time and we know what we need to do to stop them, the four must be contained, they are the engine of the team, but one thing I know they won’t trouble us as such, we have studied them well and are ready to handle them.

“We don’t have any fear, we will enter the pitch ready to win the match, we strongly believe in ourselves and our main target is one, to win the match, we don’t need anything else.”

In a separate interview, Mosimane said having lost to Simba in their last meeting at the same venue, the defeat will give them a reason to be cautious and careful about the game.

“We should not take the game for granted and we must thoroughly prepare ourselves. We need to carefully look at the log and make sure that we do not wait for the last match in order to qualify into the second round,” Mosimane said as quoted by Daily News.

“Last season, we had to wait until the last matches to qualify and we are now prepared to turn the tables. I do not expect to make too many tactical changes in response to the weather. If the changes happen, it will be because of the nature of the game.

“We believe we can win here and they also believe that they can win too…it’s a game of football so we believe we can win.”

In the 2019 season, Simba and Al Ahly met in the group stage of the same competition, with Al Ahly winning the game played in Cairo 5-0 before Simba recovered at home to win 1-0 courtesy of a Meddie Kagere goal.