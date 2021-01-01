Caf Champions League: Morrison finally travels to join Simba SC for Kaizer Chiefs showdown

The forward did not fly with the rest of the squad as his travel clearance had issues that had to be sorted out first

Simba SC forward Bernard Morrison is set to join his teammates in Johannesburg ahead of the Caf Champions League tie against Kaizer Chiefs.

Morison had not travelled with his teammates owing to issues to do with his travel documents but Goal can reveal the Ghanaian has been cleared to travel south for the quarter-final first leg.

"He is on his way to South Africa," a source at Simba told Goal.

“His arrival will be a big boost for our team before we engage Chiefs. He has played in South Africa [for Orlando Pirates] and understands the terrain better and so we will look up to him for better performance.”

The club's team manager Patrick Rweyemamu explained how ready they are to face the Premier Soccer League side in the first phase of the Champions league's knockouts despite missing a number of players.

“The squad is good, they are ready to play in South Africa," Rweyemamu said. "They are all in good shape and we have travelled minus three players namely Said Ndemla, Miraj Athuman and Perfect Chikwende.

“We all know Perfect Chikwende is not registered to play in Caf competition and Ndemla and Athuman have not travelled because of sickness and family issues but the most important thing we have travelled with a squad of 24 players and we will be 25 when Morrison joins us."

Amakhosi will host Wekundu wa Msimbazi on Saturady at 19:00 EAT.

Simba SC squad;

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya and Ally Salim.

Article continues below

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma and David Kameta.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata and Taddeo Lwanga.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Ibrahim Ajib and Chris Mugalu.