Caf Champions League: Mngqithi credits Mamelodi Sundowns win over Al Ahly to Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they share Saturday’s 1-0 Caf Champions League Group A victory over Al Ahly with Pitso Mosimane, who “laid the foundation” for the Brazilians.

Substitute Thapelo Morena grabbed the late goal that separated Sundowns and Al Ahly, just four minutes after his introduction.

With Mosimane largely credited for establishing the Brazilians into a continental powerhouse during his eight years at the club, most players at Chloorkop were signed by him including eight who started on Saturday.

“Winning in Cairo was always our plan, we really wanted to win, even last year, in fact, I think the performance last year was stronger than the performance this year,” Mngqithi told the media.

“We had many injuries this year and we were worried in many areas. We knew the strength of Ahly and we lost a reasonable amount of starting players, from Dennis Onyango to Mosa Lebusa who scored at home, we lost [Erwin] Saavedra, we lost two of our strikers in one week at home, which is Gift Motupa and Pavol Safranko.

“Otherwise, we’re very excited to have won in Cairo but one must also say, it’s a win for coach Pitso, he’s laid the foundation at this club, he’s put his foot forward and he always says this team still plays his football. So if Ahly lose and he won, it means he still won.”

Sundowns’ win saw them go three points clear at the top of Group A and have six points more than the Cairo giants who are placed third. Masandawana, have, however, played one more game.

In the past two games Mosimane was in charge of Al Ahly against the Brazilians, he recorded a 2-0 win in Cairo, before a 1-1 draw in Pretoria.

“We’ve always wanted to win and the last two matches we played against Ahly you can check the stats of those two matches – we dominated in every front, shots at goal, box entries, crosses, counter-presses, we were very dominant,” added Mngqithi.

“The ball possession [too but] we were punished, we made silly mistakes and the goalkeeper made an error which gave them a big advantage going to South Africa.”

Al Ahly will visit Masandawana on March 11.