Caf Champions League: McCarthy slams AmaZulu players for missed chances against ES Setif

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was left ruing the numerous chances his side missed during Saturday’s Caf Champions League 2-0 defeat by ES Setif in Algiers.

First-half goals by Riad Benayad and Akram Djahnit sank Usuthu who succumbed to their second defeat in Group B.

McCarthy also had issues with his defence but it was his wasteful forwards who left the coach more worried.

“If you concede in the manner we did, not clearing the lines properly and allowing them to score just on the stroke of halftime, so yes, 2-0 for them and it looks more comfortable,” McCarthy told the media.

“The second half was much better, we started coming out and playing very offensive football. I think we could have scored one or two goals ourselves but you know the finishing has been a big problem for us this season, not just in the Caf competition but in the domestic league as well. Chances that any player, maybe a 15-year-old kid would probably score, we seem to miss them.

“When you do that you make life difficult for yourself because when the game is as tough as this when you get an opportunity you put it in the back of the net and the game can change just like that. But we missed very good chances and Setif just saw the game out and unfortunately for us 2-0.

“In my opinion, Setif deserved the victory, they were the better of the two sides. I feel the chances we had, if we had scored the goals it would have been a completely different outcome. Congratulations to Setif.”

Saturday’s result left AmaZulu third in Group B, three points behind leaders Raja Casablanca as two games remain before the conclusion of the group campaign.

Usuthu have the same number of points as second-placed Setif, while Horoya AC anchor the standings with three points.

“Now the group is completely wide open. Raja didn't win so there is a chance for Horoya to win the next two matches and they can also contest,” McCarthy added.

“We play Raja next and we are at home, we are a bit solid and hopefully, we can win. It’s everything to play for Raja, for AmaZulu, for Setif.

“It’s a very open group now. No team is guaranteed that they can qualify. All the teams have two matches left each and if you win one or two or both matches you give yourself a good opportunity. But the result against Setif made things difficult for us but we believe in ourselves. We have good players, we have a very strong team.”

Usuthu will now host Raja Casablanca on Friday as they seek to recover from the defeat by Setif.