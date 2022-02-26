Caf Champions League: McCarthy reveals his biggest worry following AmaZulu FC's win over ES Setif

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy believes it would be fairly easy for his side to win matches if they were prolific in front goal.



This comes after Usuthu secured a narrow 1-0 win over Algerian giants ES Setif in the Caf Champions League Group B game on Friday night.



It was a match that saw the KwaZulu-Natal giants dominate possession and create several clear cut chances at their home ground, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.



However, AmaZulu were let down by some poor finishing and the best chance of the game fell for Augustine Mulenga, who shockingly missed an open net and McCarthy is concerned by his side's scoring problem.



“That's my only biggest worry. The first chance [by Mulenga] I don't even want to go there,” McCarthy told the media.



"I was busy writing something down and I just saw people jumping up and down.



"When I looked up on the screen ... it was a bad mistake because I look at Mulenga in a completely different way. We made things very difficult for ourselves.”



AmaZulu were left to rue their missed chances following their opening Group B game which they lost 1-0 away to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca two weeks ago.



McCarthy's side will travel to Algeria to face Setif in their next game in the continental competition on March 11 and the retired striker is expecting a difficult match.



“It is tough when you go away from home. But if we take the chances that we get it's fairly easy [to win]," the former FC Porto and West Ham United star added.



"It's not too difficult to play in Africa but when you are away, the travelling and conditions make it very difficult to play your usual game.”



AmaZulu are placed second on the Group B standings - three points behind leaders, Raja with three games left.