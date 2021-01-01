Caf Champions League: Matola on why Simba SC will not underrate Kaizer Chiefs

The former Taifa Star is hopeful the team will get a favourable result ahead of the second leg in Tanzania

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola has played down talks Kaizer Chiefs will struggle to beat them in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final at the FNB Stadium, Soccer City.

Chiefs have struggled domestically but in the continental assignments, they have been doing extremely well. However, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been consistent in all the competitions they have played this season and fans feel they come into the match as clear favourites.

"It is a tough game considering the fact that we are playing away," Matola told Goal.

"First of all, we have to show respect to them. Chiefs are not as easy as some may feel, they are a very strong side who play a high-intensity game and our first assignment is to ensure we lower the tempo."

Mnyama arrived in South Africa on Monday, five days ahead of the match. The former Taifa Star is impressed with the way the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions have been training and is hopeful of getting a favourable result ahead of the second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"Every player is in good shape, we have had several sessions and players are adapting considering the fact that it is very cold here," Matola continued.

"We are training at the time when we will be playing for players to get used to the weather conditions and know what to expect. The morale is good and the boys are looking forward to the Saturday game.

"We want to keep a clean sheet away to make the job easier when we host them in the second leg."

The East African heavyweights have never made it to the last four, but this season they believe they can make history by going all the way to the final.

Simba SC squad;

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya and Ally Salim.

Article continues below

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma, and David Kameta.

Midfielders: Bernard Morrison, Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, and Taddeo Lwanga.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Ibrahim Ajib, and Chris Mugalu.