Caf Champions League: Manyama blow for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Wydad Casablanca clash

On a bright note, they have been boosted by the return of the club's former captain Khune ahead of the crucial clash with the Moroccan giants

Kaizer Chiefs will be without their influential playmaker Lebogang Manyama when they take on Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

The Soweto giants announced a squad of 21 players, who will be travelling to Morocco for their semi-final first-leg match against Wydad which will take place at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

The four-time PSL champions released the following statement indicating that Manyama has joined fellow attackers Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma on the team's injury list:

"They will however have to do without Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Lebogang Manyama who join the injury list that already has Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma on it," a club statement read.

Manyama played an instrumental role in helping Chiefs secure a top-eight finish in the PSL during the recent 2020/21 season as he scored an impressive hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows on June 2.

However, Amakhosi have been boosted by the availability of experienced goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who has been included in the 21-man travelling squad.

The 33-year-old has been missing from the team's matchday squads since April 28 as Chiefs succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Chippa United and he has now been recalled to the team.

"Co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have been able to call upon Chiefs’ experienced and younger players for the game in Morocco, with that in mind they have opted to take three goalkeepers with them calling up Bruce Bvuma, Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi," another statement read.

Chiefs will depart on a special charter flight on Wednesday evening and the second-leg encounter is scheduled to be played at FNB Stadium on June 26.

Chiefs' travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune

Defenders: Njabulo Blom, Philani Zulu, Daniel Cardoso, Reeve Frosler, Kgotso Moleko, Siyabonga Ngezana, Yagan Sasman, Darrel Matsheke, Erick Mathoho, Anthony Agay

Midfielders: Kearyn Baccus, Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane

Forwards: Lazalous Kambole, Bernard Parker, Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic