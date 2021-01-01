Caf Champions League: Manara confident Simba SC will play in the final

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been paired against Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara is optimistic Mnyama will play in the Caf Champions League final in the ongoing campaign.

The Tanzania Mainland League champions are in the quarter-final of the competition where they will play Kaizer Chiefs hoping to make it into the last four. The Msimbazi Street-based charges have never made it past the last eight, but the vocal official is confident this time around they will make it to the last two.

"Thanks for [drawing Kaizer Chiefs in the last eight of the competition]," Manara posted on his official social media platform.

"I am seeing Simba making it to the finals of the Caf Champions League for the first time in Tanzania's history. It will be very interesting to narrate history to grandchildren."

The Tanzanian champions will travel south for the first leg tie that is expected to be played on May 14 or 15 before the second leg encounter at home on May 21 or 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

They finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw, and topped the pool with 13 points, two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

Simba will hope to maintain the solidity they showed in the group stage where they only conceded two goals, and kept four clean sheets, as goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya were used between the sticks.

They managed to score nine goals in the process.

Mnyama have never made it to the last four of the competition and they have made it their target in the ongoing campaign.

On the other hand, Amakhosi made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad AC, Horoya AC, and Petro Atletico.

Gavin Hunt's charges managed nine points after picking up two wins, three draws, and a loss. They managed to score five goals and conceded six.

Elsewhere, Al Ahly will face Mamelodi Sundowns, MC Alger will meet Wydad Casablanca, and CR Belouizdad of Algeria will play against Tunisian giants Esperance.