Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns would lose if we started complaining - Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor admits conditions may not favour his side but they will still put up a fight in the first leg

coach Pitso Mosimane has warned his side against complacency as they prepare to visit Congolese champions Otoho d’Oyo this weekend.

Sundowns head into the first leg of their Caf preliminary round fixture fresh off a 2-0 Tshwane Derby win against SuperSport United.

Mosimane is taking nothing for granted at the club, now shifting focus onto the continent and hope to reach the next round of the competition.

“We must be smart. They are a powerful team. They eliminated [Miguel] Gamondi's team and they went to the group stages of the Confederation Cup and they were playing with ,” Mosimane told the media.

“I mean Raja, [who] won the Super Cup against Esperance in .

"They are big boys, it's Champions League, you know the story. We must really be careful of set pieces. They have hard running wingers and their striker is big and quick,” he added.

Meanwhile, continental football is known for throwing up challenges and Mosimane understands the Congolese conditions will not favour his side.

"They are a typical Champions League team. The conditions are not that favourable, the pitch is not a flat pitch. We are not complaining because Raja went there without complaining,” he explained.

In addition to the difficult conditions, Otoho have also only lost two of their last 10 games at home in all competitions.

Article continues below

"Why should we complain about the pitch? The minute you complain about the distance, the pitch, the kind of hotel, mosquitoes and all those things...the minute you complain about those things then you have lost it.

“You are in the Champions League my friend, just get on with the game. If it's difficult to play away, play to get a draw, just don't lose,” he continued.

"It would be nice to get a draw with goals. 1-1 is better than 0-0," he concluded.