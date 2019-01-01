Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns won't allow Wydad Casablanca to bully us - Kekana

The two former champions will face off for the fourth consecutive season and the Brazilians captain is relishing the encounter

captain Hlompho Kekana believes they are ready for Moroccan giants in the Caf .

The Brazilians were drawn in Group C along with Wydad, Algerian side USM Alger and Angolan outfit Petro de Luanda last week.

Kekana and his troops have struggled against Wydad in the last few years, but the veteran midfielder believes they have matured into a side which knows how to handle North African teams.

“We’re excited about going back to Wydad again. The Champions League helps us to grow as a club," Kekana told Daily Sun.

“The three teams in the group are beatable and we are expected to reach the knockout stages."

The two teams have met eight times in the Champions League since 2017 with Sundowns recording two wins compared to Wydad's four, while two games ended in draws.

Kekana made it clear they will not fall into the same traps from the North African giants, who are known for their delaying tactics and mind games.

The 34-year-old player believes the Brazilians can defeat Wydad both home and away as they look to go all the way and clinch their second Champions League title.

“We’re aware of what’s happening, this time around. We’ll apply ourselves properly and try to win matches without being affected by all sorts of things happening on the pitch," he added.

“Our downfall against them is our lack of scoring goals. We created chances, but let them off the hook.

“The plan is to beat them home and away.”

Sundowns will open their Group C campaign against Petro de Luanda in Tshwane on November 29.