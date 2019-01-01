Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns to face Cote d'Or next

The Brazilians will travel to Seychelles for the first leg of their Caf inter-club first round tie in mid-September

will face Cote d'Or FC of Seychelles in the first round of the Caf .

This is after their 5-2 aggregate win over AS Otoho d'Oyo in the preliminary rounds on Saturday evening.

The winner between Sundowns and Cote d'Or will book a spot in the group stages while the loser will drop into the play-offs for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Sundowns have featured in the group stages of Africa's premier club competition every year since lifting the trophy in 2016.

Pitso Mosimane's men will fancy their chances of reaching the group stages given Cote d'Or's lack of experience in Caf competitions.

The Praslin-based side has participated twice in the Caf Champions League between 2017 and 2018.

However, they were eliminated in the preliminary rounds on both occasions.

In 2015, Cote d'Or made their bow in the Caf Confederation Cup where they were also knocked out in the preliminary rounds.

Article continues below

The first leg of the tie between Sundowns and Cote d'Or will be played in Seychelles on the weekend of 13-15 September.

It is unclear at this stage if Cote d'Or will stage the game at Amitie Stadium which hosts only a maximum of 2000 fans.

The return leg will be played in Tshwane on the weekend of 27-29 September.