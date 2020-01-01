Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns still need a top finisher – Mosimane

The Masandawana manager has reiterated their need to bolster their striking department

In the wake of their 2-1 win over USM Alger in the Caf on Saturday afternoon, coach Pitso Mosimane insists they still want a top striker who can solve their goalscoring problems.

Sundowns consolidated their top spot in Group C to 10 points and have two games remaining to wrap up their group stage assignments, but injuries to Mauricio Affonso and Ali Meza have left them thin up front.

On the other hand, ‘Jingles’ also praised midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi, who has netted three times in all competitions except in their goalless draw against last week, adding that ‘Vila’ is enjoying himself on the park.

“We always want an extra finisher because the games tell you, even today. The game of Wits told you – you need a finisher," Mosimane told the media as quoted by FarPost.

“We don’t need a playmaker, I mean we make the play. I don’t think our defence is such a problem and Ricardo [Nascimento] has come back to strengthen us.

“We are okay. We are okay at the back, we are okay with midfielders, and we are okay with playmakers.”

The experienced Brazilian centre-back made his return for the first time this season starting on the bench against the Algerians and the Masandawana boss stated they don’t need a creative player as they have Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino in their ranks.

“We need finishers upfront. We are not looking for a player who is going to show us how to play. Gaston is there," he added.

“Mshishi (Zwane) is there. We need somebody who can finish the attack. We are trying. We haven’t given up. We are still there.”

Speaking about the Bafana Bafana creative midfielder, Mosimane has challenged his troops to raise their hands and force the Soweto-born midfielder out of the starting XI.

“You could see Villa was on song. He gets his confidence and he is scoring now. Three games in a row,” he continued.

Article continues below

“He says I have to stay on the pitch. He says somebody must take me out and must score. So I will leave him to play.”

Having released strikers Emiliano Tade and Tokelo Rantie, Sundowns are linked with a move for Knowledge Musona but it looks like the former hitman could join KAS Eupen in .

Meanwhile, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions will turn their focus to the eagerly anticipated clash against on Wednesday night at Orlando Stadium.