Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns sent a warning to the rest of Africa with TP Mazembe win

Mngqithi achieved something Mosimane couldn't do during his time with Masandawana, who have been dominant in Group B

Many would have thought Mamelodi Sundowns would be weakened by the loss of Pitso Mosimane prior to the start of the current season.

However, Masandawana have been able to carry on from where they left off last season with Mosimane having guided the Tshwane giants to their first-ever domestic treble.

While Mosimane's Egyptian football powerhouse, Al Ahly, are blowing hot and cold in the Caf Champions League Group A, Sundowns are dominating Group B.

Al Ahly find themselves placed third on the Group A standings having recorded one victory, one defeat and one draw which came against DR Congolese giants AS Vita Club on Saturday.

On the other hand, Sundowns are sitting pretty at the top of the Group B standings having opened a seven-point gap over second-placed TP Mazembe.

The PSL champions are one of the only two teams which have won their first three games in the Champions League group stage - the other team being Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Masandawana's latest win in the group stage has definitely sent a warning to the rest of the African continent as they claimed a rare victory over Mazembe in Lubumbashi, DR Congo on Saturday.

The 2-1 defeat ended Mazembe's 74-match unbeaten home record in African competitions and it is a clear sign that Masandawana remain a force to be reckoned with on the continent.

Sundowns also maintained their perfect record in this season's tournament and their win over Mazembe was masterminded by the club's three-man technical team which is led by Manqoba Mngqithi.

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach spent seven years learning from 2016 Caf Coach of the Year Mosimane at the Chloorkop-based giants as an assistant coach.

Mngqithi achieved something Mosimane couldn't do during his time with the Tshwane giants which is defeat five-time African champions, Mazembe in their own backyard, Stade du TP Mazembe.

The Brazilians have already made it known that they are looking to go all the way and clinch their second Champions League title this season and the team is clearly on the right track.

A victory over Mazembe in their next Group B game in Tshwane on March 16 will see Sundowns book their place in the quarter-finals with two matches to spare.

Mngqithi and his technical team should ensure that their players keep their feet firmly on the ground and they maintain their winning mindset in Africa's most prestigious club tournament.

The 49-year-old tactician would then stand a good chance of emulating Mosimane by becoming the second coach to win the Champions League title with Sundowns.