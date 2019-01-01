Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns' record under Mosimane

Goal takes a look at Masandawana’s record in the continental competition since the former Bafana Bafana boss took charge

As prepare to get their 2019/20 Caf group stage campaign going against Angola’s Petro Luanda at home on Saturday night, coach Pitso Mosimane is still searching for his second trophy.

Having joined the Chloorkop-based outfit in the 2012/13 season, Mosimane always preached the gospel of taking the continental tournament seriously.

Sundowns failed to make it to the tournament the following year, but they managed to be counted among the continental giants in the 2015 edition after emerging as Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

With an experienced squad at his disposal, Goal takes a look at Sundowns' record in the Caf Champions League since Mosimane came in.

2015

After lifting his first PSL title in during the 2013/14 season, Mosimane’s Sundowns could not reach the group stage of this edition and the former African Coach of the Year stated that they are still newbies in the competition.

The Brazilians faced off against St. Michel of Seychelles in the qualifiers and handed the Islanders a 4-1 defeat on aggregate.

Up next was a meeting against Congolese giants and the side from South Africa’s capital city was dispatched by the Ravens 3-2 over the two legs in the playoff.

2016

Upon their failure to lift the league title, when they lost to Gavin Hunt’s , Sundowns made history to become the second club from South Africa to lift the continent’s premier club competition.

Masandawana kicked off their campaign against Zimbabwe’s Chicken Inn FC and clinched a 2-1 win in the preliminaries.

In the first round, AC of Congo came across and the South Africans made it through to the second round via a 3-1 result. The 2001 losing finalists met AS Vita and Mosimane’s men reached the group stage after Vita was disqualified.

After finishing second to of in their group, the Chloorkop-outfit met Zambia’s Zesco United in the semi-finals before facing the White Knights in the final.

Scoring three goals with a clean sheet at home in the first leg saw the Brazilians set up a thrilling finale in the North against the Egyptian Premier League giants, who avenged the defeat in Tshwane, but a 1-0 win was not enough as Sundowns lifted their maiden trophy.

2017

Sundowns were looking to defend their title and kicked off their assignments against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) of in the first round where they won, registering a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

In the group stage, the 2016 Caf Super Cup champions were pitted against Esperance, Saint George and AS Vita in Group C.

Having won two games, drew three and lost once, they secured their ticket to the next stage but exited the tournament after losing on penalties to in the quarter-finals.

2018

Sundowns fiercely contested the domestic campaign with and the nine-time PSL champions had to fly the South African flag once again in the continent.

Caf announced a new format for the continental tournament where it was going to run from August to May, meaning the 2018 edition was the last one to be staged from February to November.

Sundowns began their campaign against Rayon Sports of in the first round where they drew in the first leg before securing a 2-0 win at home to reach the lucrative group stage.

However, the reigning PSL champions could not qualify for the knockout stages as they finished third in Group C behind Rayon and Wydad Casablanca.

In the groups, Sundowns won one, drew three of their games and succumbed to two losses to finish with six points.

2018/19

After beating the 1995 African champions, Pirates, to the league title on the final match of the season, coach Mosimane prepared his men for another gruelling continental campaign.

Sundowns launched their preliminary stage campaign against Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea where they secured a 7-1 aggregate score.

Up next was a first-round clash against Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi where they managed to go through to the group stage following a 4-0 win over two legs.

After they were grouped together with Asec Mimosas, and Wydad Casablanca, the Tshwane side secured a second-place finish in Group A.

They faced off against of in the quarter-finals and dispatched the Red Devils via a 5-1 aggregate margin but were later eliminated in the semi-finals by ’s Wydad on a 2-1 scoreline from a two-legged affair.

2019/20

As they successfully defended their PSL title, ‘Jingles’ and his troops went on to set a new continental record in the preliminary stage as far as aggregate scores are concerned.

After beating AS Otoho of Congo via 5-2 aggregate scoreline, they set up a date against Seychelles’ Cote d’Or whom they handed a 5-0 drubbing away from home in the first leg.

Coming back to their second leg in Tshwane, Sundowns clinched a 11-1 win, thus setting up a 16-1 aggregate scoreline as they marched through to the group stage.

They will now look to reach the knockout phase but will have to find their way through against their new rivals in the form of Wydad Casablanca.

Their opening clash comes at home against Angolan side Petro Luanda, who they will host at Lucas Moripe Stadium at Atteridgeville on Saturday night.