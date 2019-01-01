Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns players to get counselling before Seychelles trip - Mosimane

The 55-year-old mentor disclosed some of the Masandawana players are fearing for their lives due to the xenophobic attacks in South Africa

head coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed his players will go for counselling before they travel to Seychelles.

The Tshwane giants are scheduled to face Seychelles side Cote d'Or FC in the 2019/20 Caf first-round first-leg encounter on Saturday.

Mosimane feels the xenophobic attacks, which hit some parts of the country in recent weeks have unsettled the Sundowns squad.

The Brazilians are set to bring professionals to make sure the players will be mentally and physically prepared before they take on the Seychelles champions.

“We can’t take it for granted that everything will be alright and leave it like that," Mosimane told the Daily Sun.

“It’s up to us as a club to come out and denounce this barbaric attack that has left many scared, violated and fearing for their lives.

“We’ll hold counselling sessions with the players and their families to make them aware of the situation."

Mosimane disclosed the mood in the Sundowns camp is tense as the players have been left shaken by the riots which have seen foreigners getting injured and others losing their lives.

"We also need intervention from everyone as well as leaders in the country," he added.

“As Sundowns, we want to put these measures in place to make sure we don’t have problems going forward, especially when we go out of the country.

“The mood in the camp is tense and you never know what the players are thinking. We can’t blame them.

“This is not just about the club, it’s about the players and their families.”