Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns players respected the badge against Cote d’Or – Mosimane

The Masandawana boss was happy to see his men displaying good conduct despite thrashing Cote d’Or 11-1

coach Pitso Mosimane has praised his troops after registering their biggest win ever in the Caf over Cote d’Or on Friday night.

The Brazilians managed to reach the group stages following an 11-1 rout over the side from Seychelles whom they thrashed 16-1 over the two-legged affair.

Speaking after the match at Lucas Moripe Stadium, ‘Jingles’ was pleased that his men respected the badge and showed professionalism towards their supporters.

"I am not surprised because I saw in Seychelles that we have an opportunity to score more here," said Mosimane after the match.

"What is good about the game is that we spoke to the guys that we need to practice the things we normally do and we don't normally get goals out of them. Because the resistance was not strong, we could achieve some of the things we always do.

"That showed respect to the badge, it showed respect to the supporters and that was good professionalism they applied," he concluded.

Goals from Sibusiso Vilakazi, Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane, Anele Ngcongca Motjka Madisha, Mauricio Affonso and Thapelo Morena, as well as an own goal from Benoit Marie ensured the 2016 African champions demolished the Islanders.

Mauricio Affonso finally made his debut in Sundowns’ colours and introduced himself with a goal on his first touch.

The reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions managed to reach the semi-finals of the continental competition last season and will hope to do better this term.

Article continues below

Sundowns will now wait to discover their group stage opponents as the continental football governing body is yet to conduct the draw.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane giants will now look to bag their winning run in the PSL when they visit Black in Thohoyandou on Wednesday night.