Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns not after "frills and decorations" – Mosimane

The Masandawana manager has called on his troops to fight for a win because they are not at their best yet

coach Pitso Mosimane expects a challenging encounter as they open their Caf Group C account against Petro Luanda on Saturday night.

The Brazilians will host the Angolan outfit at Lucas Moripe Stadium, a side Mosimane believes is very aggressive and physical.

‘Jingles’ also shared differences in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and the continental tournament, saying it doesn’t matter how he plays against Luanda as long as his men bag a win.

“They are a very strong team in terms of physique and aggression. The Champions League is not the Absa Premiership, you don’t have to play very nice because who cares how you play? You just have to get the three points,” Mosimane told the media.

“Let’s be honest, Sundowns are not really where we want to be…we are grinding, we are getting the points and we move on. We don’t worry about frills and the decorations and all that.”

Speaking about one of his midfielders in the form of Siphelele Mkhulise who is slowly knocking at the door to become one of the club’s regulars, the reigning PSL Coach of the Season wants to protect the youngster.

“I am managing him and I know maybe I am holding him a little bit back, I should have released him a little bit earlier but I am using the method that I used with Motjeka Madisha and with Percy Tau,” he added.

“He must progressively come up and he will come right because sometimes if you give too much exposure they might struggle.

“If he is ready to swim, then it is fine but at some stage, I just want to protect him. Everyone wants him to play and you can see he is a good football player – he just needs a goal to boost his confidence.”

With Sundowns missing Themba Zwane owing to injury, Mkhulise has raised his hand to fill the void as he won the Man of the Match award against but Mosimane will welcome Gaston Sirino who is suspended for domestic competitions.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians are chasing for a third successive win across competitions after beating and Usuthu in the Telkom Knockout and in the league respectively.

The match against Luanda is scheduled to get underway at 21:00 on Saturday night.