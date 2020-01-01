Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns must not have stage fright against Al Ahly - Kekana

The Masandawana skipper is calling for an early goal as soon as possible against the Red Devils

Ahead of their crucial encounter in the Caf against on Saturday afternoon, skipper Hlompho Kekana wants his troops to score as early as possible.

Sundowns look to overturn the 2-0 defeat they suffered in Cairo last weekend as they host the Red Devils at Lucas Moripe Stadium in search of a semi-final berth.

Moreover, Kekana hopes the 2016 African champions do not get stage fright against an experienced opponent.

“There is no special plan really. The only plan that we have is to score [early] goals and that will help us to settle in the game,” Kekana told the media.

“That is the only thing we want to impose in the game because we need that crucial first goal that will really give them pressure.

“We know very well that we did not score the goal in and that is something that we need to rectify. This is a match that we cannot start slow.

“I believe an early goal will set the tone tomorrow. We need to make sure that we start well because it is a match that we need to win and win by three goals to zero because we cannot allow them to score a goal here at home.”

Although the Brazilians enjoy a good run at home considering the fact that they thrashed the Egyptians 5-0 in the same stage last year, ‘KK’ is confident once they score first, goals will eventually come.

“I love the fact that when we score first the next goal usually comes and I hope tomorrow the goals will come in numbers because we need a lot of them,” he added.

The Brazilians will need to secure three goals to secure a spot in the next stage of the continental competition.