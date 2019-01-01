Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane is spoiled for choice - Tlale

The former Brazilians keeper insists there is quality at Chloorkop as they look to bag their first win in the continental campaign

Fresh from two consecutive wins in their domestic campaign, are turning their focus to the Caf as they welcome Petro Luanda of Angola.

According to the former Brazilians goalkeeper John Tlale, he has allayed fears the former African champions will struggle despite missing key players such as Themba Zwane, saying coach Pitso Mosimane is spoiled for choice.

‘Jingles’ has recently lamented 'Mshishi's' injury, saying they sometimes lack the fluidity and creativity, but the former Bafana Bafana gloveman has a different view.

“It’s always a challenge to lose key players but there’s quality at Sundowns and the coach is spoiled for choice, let’s be honest,” Tlale told Goal.

“Even if he has injuries, there are good players that are not regulars and they just need to be given a chance so that whenever times like these come, they are ready to play and are fit.

“He doesn’t have to put them under pressure. He needs to manage them properly and they will deliver the goods in terms of results.

“How can they deliver when they are not playing regularly? I think it’s all about giving them enough chances, they will be on the same level as the regulars and there won’t be any difference or concerns when injuries and suspensions strike.”

In addition, the retired shot-stopper believes bagging a win on Saturday at home will put the Chloorkop-based club at ease as they will travel to to renew their rivalry against next Saturday.

“They are at home and they are expected to win their games so that they are not under pressure when travelling away,” he added.

“I think they have to fight for a win and ensure they are not on the back foot as early in the tournament. If they can get a convincing win on this one, then they can go to Wydad and look for a favourable result, a draw would still be fine away.

“A win over Luanda will do them a massive favour in this tournament but they have experience and will be motivated for this one. The only challenge is that there is nothing much to say about Petro.

“If they fail to beat Petro then life will be difficult going to Morocco because Wydad will also look to get a win in their first game.

“Wydad will be favourites at home but Sundowns have the quality to go there and fight for a win, the experience and quality is there. They can go there and get a goal and be in a good position on the log table.”

With the Tshwane giants having beaten in the Telkom Knockout Cup and in their Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Tuesday night, Tlale admits the club has been struggling.

Article continues below

“I think they have been struggling before winning the two games, but we have to applaud their character to get the two wins in a row,” he continued.

“However, football is like that. All the teams can face a challenging spell but good teams always bounce back.

“I think the two wins have boosted the morale especially for a match at home in the Champions League, they have to put their minds on this game and I just hope the supporters will come in numbers on Saturday.”