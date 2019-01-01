Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns learn Group C opponents

Masandawana have discovered their group stage opponents as they are set to challenge for their second continental crown

will face , USM Alger and Petro Atletico in Group C of the Caf following Wednesday's draw in Cairo.

Sundowns will be hoping to clinch their second Caf Champions League trophy as they participate in this year’s group stage campaign for the fifth successive year.

After facing the likes of AS Otoho d’Oyo of Congo and Cote d’Or from Seychelles in the previous rounds, they will now target a spot beyond the semi-finals, a stage they reached last year.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops eased past the Congolese via 5-2 aggregate scoreline before thrashing the Islanders 16-1 over a two-legged affair, thus setting a record in the continental tournament.

However, Mosimane is aware that the real test awaits them in the group stage where they were in Pot 2 together with ‚ and the winner of the match between and Generation Foot.

In the draw, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions will face off against Petro Atletico, USM Alger and Wydad Athletic (Casablanca) of in Group C.

In addition, the Confederation of African Football Federation (Caf) is set to announce the matches and venues in due course.

Meanwhile, two South African teams in the form of and TS Galaxy have also discovered their Caf Confederation Cup opponents in a draw that was also conducted on Wednesday.

The Clever Boys will face off against Mozambique’s UD do Songo in the first leg of the second preliminary round whilst TS Galaxy was been pitted against FC of .

Coaches Gavin Hunt and Dan Malesela will lead their troops to Maputo and to Nigeria respectively, for the first legs on the weekend of October 27 and the two South African sides will play as hosts a week later in the second leg.