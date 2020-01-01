Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns have to protect pride against Wydad Casablanca – Mosimane

The Masandawana boss expects a tough encounter as they look to finish at the top of the group against the Moroccans

coach Pitso Mosimane is expecting a thrilling encounter as they are set to welcome for their sixth Caf match on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians are looking to bag their fourth win in Group C but the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Season believes both teams would want to avoid facing the likes of Esperance de Tunis and Tout Puissant Mazembe in the next round.

Fresh from a 2-2 draw against Petro Luanda last weekend, ‘Jingles’ will look to guide his men to a win and ensure they finish their group stage assignments at the top, but they face a team that is also looking for a victory.

“The game against Wydad is forever competitive, it’s a derby of some sort. As much as we have both qualified, you will see on Saturday that those games are never easy,” said Mosimane as quoted by IOL.

“There is a lot of pride at stake, bragging rights. But more importantly, what is really important is who finishes first in the group.

“You don’t want to finish first because of the sake of it. You want to finish first because we want to avoid the No. 1s in other groups, the Esperances and Mazembes. That’s what we are going to fight for, basically, it’s like fighting to qualify.”

Looking back at their 0-0 draw against the North Africans back in December, Mosimane believes the game will draw crowds as far as North Africa.

“This is a big game. You don’t need to psyche up the players. There is a lot of pride at stake,” he added.

“The players want to play this game. It’s a game that our players want to play in, our supporters want to see, and the continent is waiting for it. North Africa will be watching, not just in .

“It’s a game that and will be watching because any of those teams are capable of going to the semi-finals. It’s a big game!.”

Although the Brazilians could not reach the final of the previous edition after falling the Moroccans in the semi-finals, a draw for Sundowns could see them finish the group stage campaign sitting at the top with 12 points.

“They’ve (the support) been good. They have helped us. They have made a noise. They have carried us,” continued Mosimane.

“They are our 12th player. But the challenge is to match Wydad. If we are expected to match Wydad on the pitch, as the players and technical team, I would like to believe that our supporters also want to put the challenge against Wydad.

“You see how they fill the stadium, the noise they make. I have a picture of their supporters with drums.

“Those drums make a lot of noise. That’s the challenge. They sang for us. They gave us a standing ovation. They chanted my name. It was humbling.

"We need to show, as the yellow nation, that we can match or do better. That’s the challenge to my people.”