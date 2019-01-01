Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns have the quality to beat Otoho d’Oyo – Feutmba

The former midfield General has called on the Brazilians to remain focused ahead of their continental fixture this weekend

Retired midfielder Roger Feutmba has urged the Brazilians to gather together and stay positive as they welcome Congolese side, Otoho d’Oyo in the Caf second leg match on Saturday.

The Brazilians suffered a 2-1 defeat away from home in the first leg of the preliminary stage and will now target two goals at home to progress to the next stage.

According to the ‘General’, coach Pitso Mosimane’s men have all the quality and experience to overcome the loss despite coming from a 1-1 draw against in their Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Tuesday night.

“It was a little bit difficult in Congo because they didn’t know what kind of a team they were going to play against,” Feutmba told Goal.

“They tried to get a positive result away from home, it was not meant to be but they scored an away goal and that is good heading to this one,” he added.

“Even though they didn’t win, the away goal gives them confidence and there is no doubt Sundowns will bounce back at home. They have the quality and experience in this tournament,” stated the legend.

“They need to believe in their abilities, play with a positive mindset if they do that I am confident they will reach the next round. What’s very important at this stage is to remain united, they must gather together and fight as a team because they know how this team plays and which players to watch and so on,” backed the ‘General’.

Speaking about the fact the reigning PSL champions are yet to lose in their domestic campaign across all competitions, the Cameroonian legend stated the league is different from the continental tournament, but the quality at Sundowns will definitely help ‘Jingles’.

“There is quality at Sundowns, there is no doubt about that, they are unbeaten in the league as they drew against Cape Town City,” continued the former midfielder.

“But let me say the league is different from Champions League and I am sure they learned their lessons in the draw against City when it comes to defending set-pieces,” he reflected.

“For me, a positive mindset and hard work will help them to beat Otoho. They have the quality, experience and the coaches are also experienced,” expressed the Cameroonian.

Article continues below

With the Brazilians known for handing their supporters free entry if they wear yellow colours on match day, Feutmba has called on all football-loving South Africans to support Masandawana.

“That’s a boost and an advantage of playing at home, I will go and I watch as well. I expect many supporters on the stands to make it yellow,” responded the 50-year-old.

“Sundowns is the best team in , remember this is not about Sundowns, but about South African football,” noted the legend.