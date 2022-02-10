Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango in fitness race ahead of Al Hilal

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango will have to pass a late fitness test ahead of Friday’s Caf Champions League Group A opener against Al Hilal Omdurman at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

An Achilles tendon injury has kept Onyango out while his understudy, and equally experienced, Kennedy Mweene has stepped in to keep two clean sheets in the last two matches.

The former Uganda captain says he is waiting to hear from the coaches and medical team if he is fit to play on Friday.

“I am trying to get back to the squad. All I need to do is to support Kennedy and wait for my opportunity,” said Onyango as per Sowetan Live.

“The technical team and the medical team will decide how I feel and who’s going to play.”

With Mweene still an outstanding goalkeeper, Sundowns might not be worried if Onyango fails to recover for the Al Hilal tie.

Another goalkeeper Ricardo Goss is also doubtful for Friday's fixture together with defender Mosa Lebusa, Neo Maema and Haashim Domingo due to fitness concerns.

In this year’s Champions League campaign, Onyango prides himself in being the only member of the current Sundowns squad who started in both legs of the 2016 final against Zamalek.

“Of course in the XI that played in Egypt the second leg of the final in 2016, I am the last man standing,” Onyango said.

"But again, there are other players who were part of the team. Kennedy [Mweene], [Themba] Zwane and Villa [Sibusiso Vilakazi] were also around.

“We always help the new and younger guys to understand the magnitude of the Champions League. It also helps that the players we’re helping are eager to make an impact. They want to win the Champions League for Sundowns.

“It’s all about encouraging them. Of course, I’d also like to win the second star but I can’t do it alone, I need to speak to the younger ones so that they help me get the second Champions League. It’s very important for us as senior players to support the new players in the team.”

January signings Bradley Ralani and Teboho Mokoena could be handed playing minutes on Friday with fans keener to see Bolivia international Erwin Saavedra in action in a Downs shirt for the first time.