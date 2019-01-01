CAF Champions League

Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns fans hail the "pure class" of Sirino

Comments()
Backpagepix
The Brazilians got off to the perfect start in Africa's premier competition

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Petro de Luanda 3-0 in Tshwane in the Caf Champions League group stage on Saturday night.

Much of the talk on social media was about Gaston Sirino's outstanding performance pulling the strings for Masandawana.

Take a look at our collection of the best social media comments to get a feel for how proud Sundowns fans were on the night.

Editors' Picks

Many supporters were amazed by how Sphelele Mkhulise was played through on goal by Sirino to wrap up a fine night in the 76th minute with the third goal.

Fans called Sirino's performance and passes ''pure class'', which will help the South American settle during a difficult moment in South Africa where he's got in hot water for his behaviour on the pitch on a few occasions this season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close