Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns fans hail the "pure class" of Sirino

The Brazilians got off to the perfect start in Africa's premier competition

beat Petro de Luanda 3-0 in Tshwane in the Caf group stage on Saturday night.

Much of the talk on social media was about Gaston Sirino's outstanding performance pulling the strings for Masandawana.

Take a look at our collection of the best social media comments to get a feel for how proud Sundowns fans were on the night.

Many supporters were amazed by how Sphelele Mkhulise was played through on goal by Sirino to wrap up a fine night in the 76th minute with the third goal.

Fans called Sirino's performance and passes ''pure class'', which will help the South American settle during a difficult moment in where he's got in hot water for his behaviour on the pitch on a few occasions this season.

Two weapons of mass destruction sundowns is currently having to be even use in the future war local and international. #DownsLive #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/4NScFjoqrZ — PHANUEL (@PHANUEL_SAMUELS) November 30, 2019

FT: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Petro de Luanda. Goals from Affonso and Madisha in the first half put Sundowns in cruise control. Mkhulise added another late on. Sirino was involved in the build-up to all three — definitely my MOTM.



Other Group C game: USM Alger 1-1 Wydad#TotalCAFCL — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) November 30, 2019

Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Petro de Luanda - Masandawana brush aside Os Tricolores https://t.co/rCtxK8v3T0 pic.twitter.com/93DapmZibc — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) November 30, 2019

A dominant display sees us walk away from Loftus with all three points! A great start to our Champions League Group Stage campaign!



Mamelodi Sundowns (6' Affonso, 29' Madisha, 75' Mkhulise) 3⃣➖0⃣ Petro De Luanda #Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/B3XjEj9Ybj — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 30, 2019

Sundowns wins 3-0, December Vibes!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 begin. — Two Players (@Skhomo23) November 30, 2019

Sundowns never Experienced such long term injuries before What happened @SakhiNgwevela I guess we are Cursed @Masandawana — TheNormalOne (@Siya_G7) November 30, 2019

Mweene keeps clean sheets now? #Sundowns lmao — Pollux (@KabeloKae) November 30, 2019

If your team doesn't play caf please don't debate with me about soccer stick to your level #Sundowns — Sejato Paledi (@sejatopaledi) November 30, 2019

My ratings



Mweene 5

Morena 7.5

Wayne 7

Madisha 8

Langerman 7



Jali 9

Riva 8.5



Sirino 9.5

Mkhulise 9

Maboe 8

Affonso 8



Lakay 4

Makgalwa *not enough for ratings

Anele *not enough for ratings



Thoughts please 🎤 — Pro Philani (@prophilani) November 30, 2019

Sirino is a marvel. Shout to the Sundowns scout that recruited him, man is pure class.#cafcl #Sundowns — 𝙉𝙃𝙇𝘼𝙉𝙃𝙇𝘼 𝙄𝙓 (@_SonOfMars) November 30, 2019

Sirino has 2 assists today... quietly going about his business before Nande deals with him locally 😂😂😂 — Mpho Ncube (@Pitsere) November 30, 2019

That pass from Sirino was pure class 🔥🔥🔥👌🏿 https://t.co/nL6r8QvWot — ANDREW BOKABA (@imANDR3) November 30, 2019

Gaston Sirino is a special player 🔥🔥🙌🙌 — BlaQueer🌈 (@NhleDoesIt) November 30, 2019

And there is Sundowns’ third goal with Sirino the driving force yet again. Good pressure from him & Lakay saw Sundowns win the ball in a dangerous area. Sirino fed Mkhulise and he finished calmly and coolly. A big moment for the 23-year-old. #TotalCAFCL — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) November 30, 2019

The run that Keletso took to Celebrate with Mkhulise signifies deep deep love amongst them. That was a Super Pass from Sirino. — Road Block Makhathini (@WenawaNna) November 30, 2019