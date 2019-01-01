Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns fans hail the "pure class" of Sirino
Mamelodi Sundowns beat Petro de Luanda 3-0 in Tshwane in the Caf Champions League group stage on Saturday night.
Much of the talk on social media was about Gaston Sirino's outstanding performance pulling the strings for Masandawana.
Take a look at our collection of the best social media comments to get a feel for how proud Sundowns fans were on the night.
Many supporters were amazed by how Sphelele Mkhulise was played through on goal by Sirino to wrap up a fine night in the 76th minute with the third goal.
Fans called Sirino's performance and passes ''pure class'', which will help the South American settle during a difficult moment in South Africa where he's got in hot water for his behaviour on the pitch on a few occasions this season.
Two weapons of mass destruction sundowns is currently having to be even use in the future war local and international. #DownsLive #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/4NScFjoqrZ— PHANUEL (@PHANUEL_SAMUELS) November 30, 2019
FT: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Petro de Luanda. Goals from Affonso and Madisha in the first half put Sundowns in cruise control. Mkhulise added another late on. Sirino was involved in the build-up to all three — definitely my MOTM.— Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) November 30, 2019
Other Group C game: USM Alger 1-1 Wydad#TotalCAFCL
FULL TIME | Mamelodi Sundowns - Atlético Petróleos 3-0 #TotalCAFCL #MSFCATP pic.twitter.com/tkEngA1X1C— CAF (@CAF_Online) November 30, 2019
Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Petro de Luanda - Masandawana brush aside Os Tricolores https://t.co/rCtxK8v3T0 pic.twitter.com/93DapmZibc— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) November 30, 2019
A dominant display sees us walk away from Loftus with all three points! A great start to our Champions League Group Stage campaign!— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 30, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns (6' Affonso, 29' Madisha, 75' Mkhulise) 3⃣➖0⃣ Petro De Luanda #Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/B3XjEj9Ybj
🏅MAN OF THE MATCH🏅— Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch (@MS_Sharpeville) November 30, 2019
The Sensationalis Sumptuous Sirino had a super match. Awesome display of footballing ability. #Sundowns #DownsLive #TotalCAFCL #CAFCL #2ndStar pic.twitter.com/TaFYhOsGDy
Sundowns wins 3-0, December Vibes!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 begin.— Two Players (@Skhomo23) November 30, 2019
Sundowns never Experienced such long term injuries before What happened @SakhiNgwevela I guess we are Cursed @Masandawana— TheNormalOne (@Siya_G7) November 30, 2019
Mweene keeps clean sheets now? #Sundowns lmao— Pollux (@KabeloKae) November 30, 2019
If your team doesn't play caf please don't debate with me about soccer stick to your level #Sundowns— Sejato Paledi (@sejatopaledi) November 30, 2019
Sirino with a fan#cafcl #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/BoQOn8OmQ9— 𝙉𝙃𝙇𝘼𝙉𝙃𝙇𝘼 𝙄𝙓 (@_SonOfMars) November 30, 2019
My ratings— Pro Philani (@prophilani) November 30, 2019
Mweene 5
Morena 7.5
Wayne 7
Madisha 8
Langerman 7
Jali 9
Riva 8.5
Sirino 9.5
Mkhulise 9
Maboe 8
Affonso 8
Lakay 4
Makgalwa *not enough for ratings
Anele *not enough for ratings
Thoughts please 🎤
Sirino is a marvel. Shout to the Sundowns scout that recruited him, man is pure class.#cafcl #Sundowns— 𝙉𝙃𝙇𝘼𝙉𝙃𝙇𝘼 𝙄𝙓 (@_SonOfMars) November 30, 2019
Sirino has 2 assists today... quietly going about his business before Nande deals with him locally 😂😂😂— Mpho Ncube (@Pitsere) November 30, 2019
That pass from Sirino was pure class 🔥🔥🔥👌🏿 https://t.co/nL6r8QvWot— ANDREW BOKABA (@imANDR3) November 30, 2019
Gaston Sirino is a special player 🔥🔥🙌🙌— BlaQueer🌈 (@NhleDoesIt) November 30, 2019
And there is Sundowns’ third goal with Sirino the driving force yet again. Good pressure from him & Lakay saw Sundowns win the ball in a dangerous area. Sirino fed Mkhulise and he finished calmly and coolly. A big moment for the 23-year-old. #TotalCAFCL— Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) November 30, 2019
⚽️🥅GOOOOOOOAAAAALLL🥅⚽️— Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch (@MS_Sharpeville) November 30, 2019
⏰ 76' | Mkhuliseeeeeeee
IT WAS INEVITABLE. PLAYED WELL BY SIRINO AGAIN. FANTASTIC PLAY AND GREAT FINISH.#Sundowns #DownsLive #TotalCAFCL #CAFCL #2ndStar pic.twitter.com/9aN9oiMH9l
The run that Keletso took to Celebrate with Mkhulise signifies deep deep love amongst them. That was a Super Pass from Sirino.— Road Block Makhathini (@WenawaNna) November 30, 2019
Sirino with a champagne pass 😩. Filthy. So filthy.— Batman. (@Tshiwandy) November 30, 2019
#DownsLive #Sundowns #CAFCL— Soccer Clipz (@Cafulele1) November 30, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Petro Atletico
Sundowns fans are happy people pic.twitter.com/9kmBKKE4Sa