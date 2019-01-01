Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns eye early goal against Otoho d'Oyo - Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor expects Otoho to park the bus as they look to defend their first leg advantage

coach Pitso Mosimane has made his side’s intentions clear as they plan for their upcoming Caf preliminary round second leg clash against Otoho d’Oyo.

Sundowns need to overturn a 2-1 deficit which they suffered two weeks ago in the Republic of Congo if they are to seal their place in the next round.

The matches have been coming thick and fast for the Tshwane giants with them most recently playing out to a 1-1 draw with in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

However, the fact the City clash was played on a Tuesday has given Mosimane a reason to smile.

“At least I have got a little bit of time to prepare for the Champions League,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi .

“I think it is good to have games pushed back [to Tuesday] for us and Pirates, because those weekend games are national agenda games, they are important for the country.”

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old has reflected on his side’s previous meeting with the Congolese champions and believes his side are headed for a tough outing on Saturday.

“We played well against them when it was 10 against 11 [when Keletso Makgalwa was off the pitch injured] and we even managed to score.

“They are strong boys, they [Otoho] will sit back and park the bus, and we know the story. But we have to go around it, we can dismantle it and hopefully, the boys will be fresher.

“They are doing regeneration today and tomorrow we must give them an off day. They must rest, then on Friday we just restart the engine and on Saturday we play,” he explained.

With Sundowns looking to pull their way back into the tie, Mosimane has indicated his side will come out firing at Lucas Moripe Stadium in search of an early goal.

“I think we should be able to score a goal or two but it is not going to be easy, we have to break the ice,” he said.

“But if we score early it will be much better because they cannot then sit back, they will have to come out and play,” he concluded.