Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns edge Wydad Casablanca to top Group C

The Brazilians finished five points clear at the top as they stretched their unbeaten home record in this tournament to 13 games

A Ricardo Nascimento first half penalty saw dismiss visiting 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium to finish the 2019/20 Caf Group C as leaders.

Needing just a point to finish tops, the Brazilians went all out for maximum points with Nascimento making the difference from the spot in stoppage time of the first half.

It was Sundowns third ever victory over the Moroccans in 10 Caf Champions League meetings as they now finish five points clear at the top of Group C.

More importantly, Downs stretched their unbeaten home record in this tournament to 13 games as they now look to continue with that form in the quarter-finals.

After both sides managed to subdue each other early into the contest, it was the hosts who first had a real chance at goal.

An unmarked Themba Zwane drew a save from Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti 12 minutes into the match after coming at the end of a Gaston Sirino free-kick.

Tagnaouti was again invited to save from Zwane’s long-range shot seven minutes later.

The first serious test for Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango came in the 25th minute when he had to quickly react and collect a threatening cross from Badr Gaddarine.

Sirino twice had shots inside the box but Tagnaouti was alert to thwart danger just before the half-hour mark.

Again, most of Sundowns threats came from Sirino who this time had his cross headed just wide by Thapelo Morena.

As half-time appeared to end goalless, Lebohang Moboe was brought down inside the box and Nascimento stepped up to convert from the penalty spot in injury time.

Wydad came back from the break seeking an early equaliser but Motjeka Madisha blocked Kazadi Kasengu’s shot inside the box while Anele Ngcongca cleared the rebound.

Tagnaouti’s busy afternoon continued as he was called to deny Zwane who was released by Sirino on 73 minutes.

Wydad almost grabbed an equaliser towards the end but Onyango tipped over the bar a Kasengu headed effort off a freekick.

The dying minutes saw Downs holding on to the important victory going into the last-eight.