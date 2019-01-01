Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane hints at Jali return

The 29-year-old midfielder featured in the away leg in Seychelles but has since missed the Brazilians’s last two games

Pitso Mosimane has hinted at starting midfielder Andile Jali when they host Cote d’Or of Seychelles in Friday’s Caf First Round, second leg tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians go into this match carrying a commanding 5-0 lead from the reverse fixture away.

Jali was not on the bench in the MTN8 defeat by SuperSport United four days after the huge victory in Seychelles and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s league win over .

Mosimane has implied Jali could play on Friday, with the midfielder having also started in both legs of the Champions League preliminary round against AS Otoho.

“Andile has been doing well for us on the continent. We were happy with his performances. There are a few players that we will look to give a run against the Seychelles side because let’s be serious, we scored five goals away, and there are always goals in Atteridgeville,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Cafonline.

Also expected to get a chance on Friday are Aubrey Ngoma and Sphelele Mkhulise who scored one of the goals in the first leg.

With the five-goal lead, Sundowns are almost assured of proceeding to the group stages of the Champions League for a fourth straight season.