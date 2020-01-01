Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns can’t rest on their laurels – Mohlala

The retired left-back has warned his former a club against complacency on Saturday afternoon

Ahead of their fourth Caf Group C clash against USM Alger, legend Jethro Mohlala has shared his thoughts on how his former club can approach the match.

‘Lovers’ believes the fact that the Brazilians managed to clinch a 1-0 win away from home in Algiers will force the visitors to go all out and seek revenge.

On the other hand, the retired left-back has warned the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to never rest on their laurels but to continue showing hunger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

​“I always say a football match is a game of mistakes and we cannot really say Sundowns will have it easy on this one,” Mohlala told Goal.

“I like the fact that they minimized their mistakes in and considering that, they stand a really good chance of winning this one.

“Alger sits third on the table and they will want to avoid another loss. They will want to prove a point against the log leaders. Sundowns, on the other hand, have the advantage and the ambition to consolidate their lead.

"I just hope they won’t be on cloud nine, remain grounded and ensure they remain unbeaten and to continue with their good record especially at home.”

Speaking about how to approach the clash as coach Pitso Mosimane’s men sit at the top with seven points from two wins and a single draw, the legend wants his former team to first analyze their opponents.

“Firstly, they have to analyze Alger’s approach to the game because if they come with an open approach or tactics then Sundowns have to play their normal game, open them and create chances to bury it as soon as possible,” he added.

“The aim for us is to consolidate so that we start away in the quarters and wrap it up at home. Out of these upcoming two home games, we need six points. Then we can go to Petro (Luanda) and get a point or a win if it’s possible to cement our top spot.

“The battle now is between Alger and Raja (Casablanca) for number two, my analysis tells me that Alger will attack and that will give us a good game.

“That’s an advantage for Sundowns because they can play better with an offensive opponent.”

Meanwhile, the 2016 African champions are set to be without midfielder Gaston Sirino who is sidelined through injury but they welcome defender Mosa Lebusa back from injury.