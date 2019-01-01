Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns can still beat Wydad Casablanca – Feutmba

The retired midfield powerhouse has backed Masandawana to down Casablanca and secure another win in Group C

After beating Petro Luanda via a 3-0 margin on Saturday night in their opening Caf Group C match, can still go and beat .

That is the sentiment shared by legend Roger Feutmba, who is pleased with the fact that the club is back to its winning ways after they have secured their third straight win in all competitions in one week.

On the other hand, ‘The General’ has also heaped praise on youngster Sphelele Mkhulise, who’s doing well for coach Pitso Mosimane’s men but urged him to remain calm and focus on developing his football.

“It was a good result there’s no doubt about that and in this type of competition, you have to win your home games and I’m happy Sundowns are experienced and did just that," Feutmba told Goal.

“I strongly believe they will take it to the next game with confidence. Wydad will not be an easy opponent, we all know that but Sundowns are also difficult on their own.

“I’m sure Wydad is also aware of that, so it will be a tough game for both teams and there’s a possibility that Sundowns can go there and get a good result in .

"They’ve been in tough situations before in the continent and anything is possible in a game of football. I like the fact that Sundowns have kept most of their key players and those can help the youngsters and new arrivals to adjust and get ready for such challenging games.”

Having dispatched out of the Telkom Knockout Cup tournament, before going on to beat in the Premier Soccer League ( ), Sundowns completed their third win of the week when they beat the Angolans at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s good to win three games in a row but it was not a matter of confidence for a club like Sundowns. There is quality in that team and it was a matter of time before returning to winning ways,” he continued.

“Sundowns has always been a team that believes in their style of play, the players have trust in each other and when you believe in each other, a win is definitely going to come.

“They have to pick up wins and move on and that’s what they are doing. They are a good team they know very well that getting results is very important.”

On the fact that Mkhulise was the Man of the Match against Usuthu and scored against Luanda, Feutmba is confident the former MultiChoice Diski Challenge midfielder will inspire many youngsters to work harder.

“Of course any coach will be pleased to see a youngster doing well. I am happy with Mkhulise and coach Pitso is definitely happy to see him grow,” added the legend.

“That is the type of a player that needs to grow and be managed properly because he has the talent and shows the potential of being a top player for the club.

“I also think that the young boys from the MDC will be inspired, this is a sign that Sundowns have good reserves sides and if you work hard you will get rewarded.

“On the other hand, he needs guidance and ensures he remains focused on his game, keep doing well and ensure he reaches his full potential.”