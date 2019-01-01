Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns can lift their second African trophy - Tlale

The retired net minder has backed the Tshwane giants to go all the way and win their second continental star

Former goalkeeper John Tlale believes the 16-1 aggregate win over Cote d’Or will inspire the South African side to bag their second Caf title.

The Brazilians defeated the team from Seychelles 11-1 on Friday night and Tlale wants to see the same scoring form in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

On the other hand, the former PSL winner with the Tshwane-based club has urged coach Pitso Mosimane to introduce striker Tokelo Rantie as they now focus on their trip to Black this week.

“It was a big one indeed and congratulations to the team and the technical team. I am happy for them," Tlale told Goal.

“They showed professionalism and that should be commended. I think it’s very good for the club, this has never happened in the history of the Champions League.

“All we can say is well done to them and this will definitely motivate them, the strikers and the defence for remaining solid - it really gives them a boost heading to the group stages."

Speaking about the fact that coach Pitso Mosimane’s men have only netted eight goals in their PSL title defence campaign, Tlale has called for Rantie’s introduction.

“I think they need to use Rantie, we know him as one of the top strikers in the country, I just hope he gets his form back as soon as possible," continued the former Bafana keeper.

“It’s very important to get back his morale and score goals for Sundowns. I think Pitso knows him and he needs someone who is clinical."

In addition, Mosimane led the Tshwane giants to the semi-finals of the continental showpiece last season and the former Bafana keeper is confident they can make it to the final this term.

“I think yes, they can win the Champions League, impossible is nothing. I think they can win it and if they believe, [then] it’s possible," he expressed.

“My only hope is that Pitso gives all the players an opportunity to play. For example, players such as Themba Zwane, Tiyani Mabunda, and Hlompho Kekana do not get enough rest, he must give all the boys a chance and ensure his team is balanced. Players do get tired and need to rest,” he concluded.