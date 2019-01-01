Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns can beat Wydad Casablanca - Marlin

The former Masandawana goalkeeper believes a win is not impossible in Morocco as the Tshwane giants continue their continental journey

Former goalkeeper Calvin Marlin has backed the Tshwane giants to stun in their own backyard on Saturday night.

The 2016 African champions are gunning for their maiden victory away from home against the Moroccans in their second Group C Caf match, and the 43-year-old believes teamwork and tactical awareness can help his former club.

In addition, Marlin hopes midfielder Themba Zwane will be available to bring creativity in the middle of the park.

“I think they do have a chance because football is a funny game. Wydad may not be at their best on Saturday and Sundowns can capitalise on that,” Marlin told Goal .

“They have the necessary experience and it’s not impossible to go there and get a win. They stand a chance like Wydad going to this one.

“Sundowns players now understand the trick of playing such games. They have to be confident and wait for their chances, it’s not about going out and attack away from home," he said.

"Obviously history is against Sundowns but they still stand a chance to come back with a win because they have the best players suitable to do the job.”

Considering the fact that the reigning champions beat Petro de Luanda at home in their opening Group C match, Marlin believes a second win in a row could be a massive boost.

“Football is like that. The coach is experienced and to do well, you have to collect the points as early as possible,” he added.

“It’s very important to go there and fight for a win. If not, then a good result [a draw] because the mission is to book a ticket to the next stage.

“It’s very important to win early and then you can have an option to rest your players because a team like Sundowns usually has so many games and a long season," Marlin continued.

“Themba is one of the best players for the club, very influential and it’s very important to have such a player going to Wydad. His work rate is amazing and you can see the players around him can get into the game.”

Looking at the best tactics for the encounter, the Cape Town assistant coach warned his former club not to be emotional.

Article continues below

“Sundowns can go there with a positive mindset, not too cautious but with awareness to say, 'we can win it and use their chances once they create them. That is very important against North African teams because they are tactically disciplined and well-structured.

“So, for such a game as a coach, I would ensure my players are disciplined aerially because this team will be very aggressive at home. The experience is there to remain calm and not be too emotional.

“I think they also need to be aware because Wydad will be agitated if things don’t go their way and then they must be ready to capitalise on that.”