Caf Champions League: Lebusa keen to learn from mistakes Mamelodi Sundowns made away to Al Ahly

Masandawana hope to overturn a 2-0 loss in the first leg to qualify for the semi-finals of Africa's premier club competition

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa has conceded they made things difficult for themselves against Al Ahly after losing last week's away match 2-0.

Ali Maaloul netted twice in the second half to give the Red Devils a first-leg advantage in the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League.

Masandawana are now hopeful of getting the needed result in Tshwane to make it to the semi-final and the 28-year-old is optimistic of achieving that.

"I think the second leg is going to be a different ball game. We have to give it our all. We have to attack and defend as well," Lebusa said ahead of the Saturday game.

"We made it a little bit harder for ourselves in the first leg. We conceded two goals, we have ourselves to blame.

"But the first leg is done, now we are looking forward to the second leg and we have to work hard like the coach [Manqoba Mngqithi] said that if there is anyone who can do it, he believes it is us.

"So, hearing such words from the coach gives us that extra motivation, that extra push that we want to do better. We want to put the club into the Champions League semi-final."

In 2019, the PSL Champions claimed a 5-0 win over Al Ahly but the defender insists it will not play a part in this weekend's match. The Bafana Bafana has further explained why they cannot afford mistakes in the second leg.

"A lot has changed after that game and we don’t talk about that," Lebusa added.

"We are trying to live in the present and not in the past. I think that helps us as a team to move forward.

"It is very different in the PSL, sometimes you make mistakes and you get away with it, while in the Champions League you have to be clinical if you get a chance.

"You make sure you use it because if you don’t, it will come back to bite you. Teams are more organised in the Champions League, and in the PSL you get away with a lot of things."

The match will kick off at 15:00 local time.