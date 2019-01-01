Caf Champions League: Key players back for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of Wydad Casablanca clash

The Brazilians beat Petro Atletico last weekend despite missing key players in Africa

have received what could be a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Caf Group C match against following the return of key players from injury and suspension.

Captain Hlompho Kekana is back from suspension and is almost sure to start at the Mohamed V Stadium.

Also available for selection are Themba Zwane, goalkeeper Denis Onyango and defender Mosa Lebusa who have recovered from injuries.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has stressed the need to have a full-strength squad against Wydad who have beaten them in all their four visits to Casablanca in the last two years.

“Thapelo Morena‚ we took him out [in the 82nd minute against Petro] because he felt the calf strain that he got [in Downs’ league win] against ‚” Mosimane said as per Times Live.

“We have big games now. This is a serious thing now. Now we go to to play Casa‚ the [Telkom Knockout] final [against ]‚ then Wits [in the league].

“We need Denis‚ Thapelo and Themba back. We won’t have Gaston for local [suspended]‚ but we’ll have him for those.

“We need our soldiers back. Mosa Lebusa had a tight hamstring. Sometimes I’ll take a risk. I said‚ ‘No – out of this game’.

“Much better to have him in Casa than here. Make him rest. I need Mosa there. Because you know there are a lot of crosses‚ corners and free-kicks.

“It’s tough there. We need the big boys‚ we need the soldiers for that. Those games are for Mosa‚ for [Tiyani] ‘Sugar’ Mabunda in the midfield.

Article continues below

“It’s not the game for passing and passing. I know my personnel for that match.”

Ali Meza who missed last weekend Group C opener against Petro Altetico with a groin strain also travelled with Sundowns squad to .

Sundowns started their group campaign with a 3-0 win over Petro Atletico at home.