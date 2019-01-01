CAF Champions League

Caf Champions League: Key players back for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of Wydad Casablanca clash

The Brazilians beat Petro Atletico last weekend despite missing key players in Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns have received what could be a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group C match against Wydad Casablanca following the return of key players from injury and suspension.

Captain Hlompho Kekana is back from suspension and is almost sure to start at the Mohamed V Stadium.

Also available for selection are Themba Zwane, goalkeeper Denis Onyango and defender Mosa Lebusa who have recovered from injuries.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has stressed the need to have a full-strength squad against Wydad who have beaten them in all their four visits to Casablanca in the last two years.

“Thapelo Morena‚ we took him out [in the 82nd minute against Petro] because he felt the calf strain that he got [in Downs’ league win] against AmaZulu‚” Mosimane said as per Times Live.

“We have big games now. This is a serious thing now. Now we go to Algeria to play Casa‚ the [Telkom Knockout] final [against Maritzburg United]‚ then Wits [in the league].

“We need Denis‚ Thapelo and Themba back. We won’t have Gaston for local [suspended]‚ but we’ll have him for those.

“We need our soldiers back. Mosa Lebusa had a tight hamstring. Sometimes I’ll take a risk. I said‚ ‘No – out of this game’.

“Much better to have him in Casa than here. Make him rest. I need Mosa there. Because you know there are a lot of crosses‚ corners and free-kicks.

“It’s tough there. We need the big boys‚ we need the soldiers for that. Those games are for Mosa‚ for [Tiyani] ‘Sugar’ Mabunda in the midfield.

“It’s not the game for passing and passing. I know my personnel for that match.”

Ali Meza who missed last weekend Group C opener against Petro Altetico with a groin strain also travelled with Sundowns squad to Morocco.

Sundowns started their group campaign with a 3-0 win over Petro Atletico at home.

