Caf Champions League: KCCA FC focused on African Stars after late flight – Lukwago

Club captain insists they are ready to conquer in Namibia despite facing troubles while traveling for the first leg

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) captain Charles Lukwago has stated they are ready to get a positive result against African Stars FC in the first leg of the Caf on Saturday.

The Ugandan champions endured a trip to forget after their flight SW 708 from Cape Town to Windhoek was cancelled on Thursday evening due to technical reasons, as communicated by an official from Namibia Air.

This meant the team could not arrive in Namibia as planned. However, the club authorities swung into action and managed to secure a later flight, SW714 from Cape Town to Windhoek.

The team finally set foot on Namibian soil a day later than planned at Hosea Kutako Airport, Windhoek.

Despite the hiccups, captain Lukwago says they are in Namibia to get a good result ahead of the return leg.

“We are here to play football and make sure we pick up a positive result away,” keeper Lukwago is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We are focused and we will not let the hiccups encountered get us distracted. We have our eyes set on the prize.”

Article continues below

Last season, KCCA reached the group stage of the competition but failed to make it to the knockout stage after finishing third in Group A.

“We are very ambitious and want to make it to the group stage again. It was a good experience playing against the best in Africa and we are fighting to get there again.”

The first leg match will be staged at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday afternoon.