Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane explains how their plan against Wydad Casablanca worked

The Amakhosi tactician suggests it was part of their gameplan to let the Moroccans dominate possession in their semi-final

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane says they devised a plan to avoid going pound-for-pound against Wydad Casablanca but closed the field to deny their opponents “space to punish” them.

Wydad largely dominated both legs of the Caf Champions League semi-final against Chiefs, but failed to win as they lost 1-0 at home, before being held 0-0 in Johannesburg on Saturday.

This handed Chiefs passage into the Champions League final where they will meet Al Ahly on July 17.

“They [Wydad] are a very good team, there's no doubt about it, solid team, good in defence, also very good going forward,” Zwane told the media after the match.

“But they also have their weaknesses like any other team. Whatever formation they put up there, we were still going to capitalise because we were always underdogs.

“It worked for us, the way we planned, we knew if we go pound for pound with them - we'd open up and give them space to punish you.

"They had a few chances today but Daniel Akpeyi came to the party and the whole defence.”

Zwane believes Wydad shot themselves in the foot by making it possible for Chiefs to go beyond the group stage of the Champions League.

In the group stage, the Soweto giants recorded a crucial 1-0 victory over Wydad at FNB Stadium in what helped them reach the quarter-finals.

The Moroccans sent a second-string team which lost to Chiefs in that match in early April, and Zwane is of the opinion that made it possible for the two sides to meet again later on.

“It was never going to be an easy journey for us, we knew it was going to be tough because we're competing against the best on the continent,” Zwane continued.

“Going back to the game, we knew their strength from day one. I think they will regret the day they decided to send their 'B-team'. I think it's more of a learning [curve] especially for us that when you're on the road, you don't take anyone for granted.

“We're obviously going to be underdogs competing against them and they paid the price because I think if they sent their best team that time - maybe things would have been different.

“Fortunately for them, they took us for granted at that time and we gave them something to think about and surprise them.”