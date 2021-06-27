Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs will be lucky until when? - Khanye asks

The ex-South Africa youth international is still not convinced despite the Soweto giants reaching the final of the biggest club competition in Africa

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye sees Amakhosi facing “a very big problem” in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly if they adopt a defensive approach like they employed in the semi-finals against Wydad Casablanca.

Khanye believes Chiefs were lucky to get past Wydad following a 1-0 first-leg win away, before a 0-0 draw in their home leg on Saturday.

Like the game in Casablanca, Wydad largely dominated at FNB Stadium and Khanye is not pleased with the way the Soweto giants let their opponents come at them.

“Kaizer Chiefs couldn’t complete two or three passes. I think their game plan was just to defend and it worked for them. Yes they are going to the final. But they shouldn’t approach the final like this,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“The way you play determines your future. If Chiefs want to win the Champions League playing the way they did against Wydad, it’s going to be a problem, a very big problem.

"The club they have just survived won the Champions League in 2017, they always participate in this tournament, they always win the league title in their country.

“We need to be realistic. Let us ask this question, if you have luck, you are going to be lucky until when? Are Chiefs going to be defending like this in the final? We know Al Ahly have won this Cup before, they have been in this before and their players have experience in playing finals.”

Chiefs now meet defending champions Al Ahly in the final slated for Stave Mohamed V in Casablanca on July 17.

They come up against an Al Ahly side coached by Pitso Mosimane, who has successfully plotted against Amakhosi several times.

What could be a major concern for Chiefs is how Al Ahly convincingly beat Esperance in their semi-final, which started with a 1-0 first-leg victory, followed by a 3-0 win on Saturday at home.

With the Cairo giants being seasoned Champions League campaigners, Khanye is worried the Soweto giants might find the final too high a level for them.

“You could see that most Chiefs players were freezing [against Wydad] and you could tell they had stage fright,” continued Khanye.

“Chiefs have no balance in their team and that is what I have been predicting that they will lose. Yes it is a fact I got the prediction wrong, I thought they would lose. I’m not scared to say I thought they would lose and it is true I am still saying I am not convinced.

“Yes, they are in the final and as South Africa, we are very happy. But we are concerned if they play like this. They are going to the final so we are concerned. Who are they going to meet in the final?

"Similar opponents [North Africans]. It’s going to be a problem again. They will defend until when?”