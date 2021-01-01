Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs vs Petro Atletico de Luanda ‘the biggest game of our careers’ - Mphahlele

Amakhosi are keen to climb up the Group C standings when they face the Angolan giants in foreign soil

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has branded Tuesday’s Caf Champions League Group C match away at Petro Atletico de Luanda as their most crucial match ever while also saying coach Gavin Hunt has devised a good game plan for the Angolans.

The Soweto giants collide with Petro Atletico at 11 November Stadium, targeting the second spot with a win as they hope group leaders Wydad Casablanca beat Hoyoya AC away in Guinea on the same day.

Amakhosi are third on the table with four points, the same as Horoya and Mphahlele has placed emphasis on the importance of their mission in Luanda.

“If you look at us, there are only two competitions left [to play for] which is the PSL and the Champions League so this game is very important. It is the biggest game of our careers the biggest game for the club,” Mphahlele told Chiefs’ media.

“We have to know what our competitors are doing. Obviously we follow them and I personally put Horoya, Wydad and Petro as my favourites on my app so that I know what happens in their local leagues and Champions League. It’s important that we keep tabs on these teams so that we know where they are and what’s happening.

“We are hoping that Horoya drop points so that we can capitalise on that. But the most important thing is that we focus on ourselves and get the results and try to qualify for the quarter-finals of this competition. It is going to be very important for the club and for us as players.”

Chiefs are facing a Petro Atletico side anchoring the standings with no points after losing all three their group games, including falling 2-0 against Amakhosi in the reverse leg.

The Angolan giants are yet to score a goal in those matches and have conceded five times.

Mphahlele is aware they are playing against a wounded team but says Hunt has come up with a solid plan to subdue their opponents.

“We have prepared well and we are looking forward to the game in Luanda. We know it is going to be very difficult,” continued Mphahlele.

“These Champions League teams play different football especially when they are at home.

"The Petro we played in Johannesburg we should forget about it, we expect a different team altogether. We have analysed them, we have tried to break down their strong points. We have actually planned on how we can execute our chances and try to destabilise them.

“We know they are going come all out because they need to win. The coach has put up a good game plan and we just have to follow that and execute it.

"But the most important thing tomorrow is to get three points so that we can go on seven points that will make our chances of going to the next round of this competition bright. We have prepared well but we only show that on the pitch.”

The Chiefs defender will be returning to action after missing the home leg against Petro Atletico due to injury.