Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs to continue fighting - Akumu promises fans

Amakhosi will play Wydad Casablanca in the last four of the annual competition

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu has promised the fans the team will continue fighting to the end after making it to the Caf Champions League semis.

On Saturday, Amakhosi fell 3-0 to Simba SC in the second leg of the quarter-final stage at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. However, they made it through having won the first leg 4-0.

The Harambee Star concedes it was a tough outing in Tanzania but the best thing is that Chiefs held on to make it to the last four.

"It was a difficult game for us, Simba pushed really hard but in the end, we held on to advance," Akumu told Goal.

"Now we want to continue fighting and go all the way; we have the confidence and if we maintain the hard work I am sure we will smile in the end. It is a matter of pushing harder on the pitch."

Amakhosi will take on Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals with the two teams having already met in the group stage earlier this season.

Chiefs will face a Wydad side that secured their place in the semi-finals after defeating Algerian club MC Alger 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

The former Moroccan champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Alger in the first-leg match in Algiers last weekend, but Walid El Karti's late goal handed Wydad a 1-0 win in the return leg clash in Casablanca on Saturday night.

Wydad thumped Chiefs 4-0 in a Group C encounter at home in February 2021, but Amakhosi got their revenge in the reverse fixture as they emerged 1-0 winners in Johannesburg last month.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final tie will be between Al Ahly and Esperance de Tunis after they overcame Mamelodi Sundowns and CR Belouzidad respectively in the quarter-finals.

Al Ahly, who are the defending champions, held South African champions Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

The result saw the Egyptian football powerhouse book their place in the last four after Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane masterminded a 3-1 aggregate win over his former club.

Esperance progressed to the semi-finals after defeating Algerian side CR Belouizdad 3-2 on penalties in Rades on Saturday night following a 2-2 draw on aggregate in their quarter-final tie.