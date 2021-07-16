Caf Champions League: 'Do Kaizer Chiefs have one more surprise left?' - Baxter

The former Bafana Bafana coach will be in the technical area to guide Amakhosi against the Red Devils after getting his work permit

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter is optimistic his charges have one more surprise up their sleeves in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday.

The experienced tactician will be in the technical area in the competition, for the first time, after getting his work permit. Having trained the team since his return to Amakhosi, the Brit is optimistic the Soweto heavyweights can go all the way to winning their maiden title.

How does Baxter feel after being allowed on the bench?

"This is the first game on the bench, but I have been with the club for a few months, working with the players [and being on the bench] in this game is special," the 67-year-old told the media on Friday.

"The players have worked really hard in the preparations. Yes, there have been many challenges but the players have managed and have surprised everybody [by making it to the final].

"Do we have one more surprise left in us? We will see on the night."

What is Baxter's take on Pitso Mosimane?

The former Bafana coach also said Red Devils tactician Pitso Mosimane deserves respect but went on to explain how Amakhosi have prepared to stand a chance of denying the Egyptian heavyweights their tenth title.

"I have great respect for Pitso [Mosimane] as a coach and we have had very many interesting battles and I have to say that on the night, I do not think the experience amassed in the past will affect the game," Baxter continued.

"Every game has more than one scenario... My knowledge in football is that things do not turn out the way you think. We have a good plan to help us win the game.

"Great respect for Pitso [Mosimane] and Al Ahly but for the evening we have more than one solution on the way to ensure the game resolves itself. We obviously believe we can get a positive result."

The last and the only time the two teams met was in 2002 in the Caf Super Cup, when Al Ahly won 4-1.

The defending champions defeated Esperance de Tunis 4-0 on aggregate to make it to the final, while Chiefs defeated Wydad Casablanca 1-0 on aggregate to advance.

