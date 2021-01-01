Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs need two goals vs Simba SC – Eymael

The Belgian tactician insist Amakhosi must strive to get a winning margin of two clear goals against the Msimbazi giants in the first leg

Former Yanga SC coach Luc Eymal maintained for Kazier Chiefs to stand a chance of eliminating Simba SC, they need a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants will face Amakhosi at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg with the return leg planned for Dar es Salaam on May 22 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Belgian tactician, who handled Simba’s rivals in the Mainland Premier League, has told Goal the only way for Chiefs to stand a chance of advancing to the semi-finals of the competition is if they beat their visitors by two clear goals without conceding.

“What I can say and I want to repeat it again, if Kaizer [Chiefs] want to qualify they have to make a difference of two goals in Johannesburg,” Eymael told Goal on Saturday.

“It will be a good result to take to Tanzania because we know how difficult Simba are when playing at home.”

On his reflection of the game, Eymael, who also coached Polokwane City, Free State Stars and Black Leopards in the PSL, said: “Simba didn’t play last weekend because the derby was cancelled but Chiefs had to play on Wednesday so it will be a tough game.

“Simba rested at the weekend and Chiefs played so, will Simba take the advantage, or they will be affected by missing the derby? Well, I don’t know but it will not be easy for the two sides.

“They [Simba] are in good form but it's not good not to have played against Yanga over the weekend, but what I know they have good players, and also Chiefs have good players who can also play counter-attacking football, but again you see Chiefs are in a run of up and downs with their results in the league.”

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw and topped the pool with 13 points, two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

Mozambique winger Luis Miquissone - who scored a clinical goal against Al Ahly in matchday three to earn Simba a surprise 1-0 win - is expected to be the club's creative brain during the away clash.



Chiefs, meanwhile, finished second in Group C behind Wydad Casablanca and scraped through after finishing level on points with Horoya.