Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs must be 'switched on from the first minute to the last minute' - Mathoho

Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho has promised the fans they will fight to secure their place in the Caf Champions League final when they host Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

The Soweto heavyweights come into the match as favourites having won the semi-final first leg away by a solitary goal. This is the first time Amakhosi have reached this stage of Africa's elite club competition.

The South Africans have not lost at home in continental assignments this season which gives them an added advantage heading into the second leg at the FNB Stadium, having beaten Saturday's opponents at home in the group stage.



"It is going to be tough, but we have to be switched on from the first minute to the last minute," the centre-back told the club's official portal.

"It is a must, and we know that if we keep another clean sheet, we will win the game. It’s not going to be easy, but we are ready to fight. They will come all out to win, but we won’t allow them, we will fight all the way playing at home.

"We have been following the coaches’ instructions and we did well as a team in managing to keep a clean sheet in Casablanca.

"As defenders, we have to be switched on all the time and remind each other to focus. I know it’s not easy, but we have to stay aware and keep things simple at the back.



"Obviously we do have an advantage playing at home. We will be fresh, and playing at a stadium we know well will be an advantage for us.

"If we reach the Caf Champions League final, I will be proud of myself and I will be proud of the team. It’s good for players to write their names in the history books of the club. To be in the final... will be interesting for everyone."

Interestingly, Mathoho is the leading goal scorer for the club in the annual competition having found the back of the net six times.

He has explained how he has managed to achieve the feat, at the same time elaborating about what they have done to ensure they stand a good chance of winning.

"I am very happy to be the club’s top goal scorer in the Caf Champions League. As a defender, that’s not an easy feat. But I have to credit my teammates, they are the ones who deliver the balls. But I’m happy to hold that record," he added.

"I think the way we are helping each other and communicating has meant everything is going a bit better defensively now. We have to trust each other. Sometimes this season we’ve conceded goals through our own mistakes, but as players, it is important that we learn from our mistakes.

"That is what we have been doing, which is why we are again keeping clean sheets now. We have to keep on improving and eliminating our mistakes."