Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama relishes clash with Mosimane & Al Ahly

The South Africa international claims the Red Devils are led by a very experienced technical bench that understands the PSL side inside out

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has praised Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical bench ahead of the Caf Champions League final on Saturday, July 17.

Chiefs will face the reigning champions, who also have South Africans Cavin Johnson‚ Kabelo Rangoaga and Musi Matlaba on their technical bench, but Manyama has singled out Mosimane's experience and how he understands the PSL side as something to be wary of.

But despite the Al Ahly brain trust being familiar with Amakhosi, Manyama insists that will not prevent them from going for glory.

"We know Al Ahly are under the South African technical bench, coaches we have played against and some coaches that we have worked with," Manyama told Kaizer Chiefs media.



"Most of us are familiar with the coaching staff; good people and top coaches in their own respective ways, coaches who have done well in coaching and during their playing careers. We are an open book to them because we have played so many times against each other.

"We are looking forward to it and I know it is going to be an interesting one. They are much better, but a final is a final and it is all about who wants it more and we will go into it to enjoy every moment."

Manyama also explained why Amakhosi chairperson Kaizer Motaung and the fans deserve a trophy after the tough times they have experienced in recent times.

"We have come a long way to reach where we are and we should be very proud, but not forgetting we must go far and put that star on our jersey, which would mean a lot because every Kaizer Chiefs' fan deserves this," he added.

"It has been tough, but we learn through the toughness. To get a chance to be in the final is a huge achievement for us, everybody, and the club. It is actually the biggest moment that we are in as Kaizer Chiefs.

"After a rough time that we have had, without a trophy, and all of a sudden we are in the biggest one on the continent. We have to do this, the chairman deserves this for the work he has done for pushing with the team during those tough times.

"He deserves something and putting the star on the jersey he created, so we must ensure we try and put it for the chairman, or everyone associated with Kaizer Chiefs and obviously for us."

Feeling satisfied with his own contribution, the 30-year-old also pointed out why the Glamour Boys must be very cautious while tackling Al Ahly, who have dominated the Caf Champions League scene and have won the trophy a record nine times.

"It is an honour and a privilege to have played a role in it and it is a legacy that will live forever alongside my football career even when I will be retired," he continued.

"For now, though, there is one obstacle and that is Al Ahly and we know them well as most probably the biggest team in Africa for the longest time. They are also very good at this competition and we know what to expect.

"These chances do not come every day, but yeah we must make the most out of it. We have to enjoy the moment knowing that we can only control what we have to do on the day and I am sure we are very ready."

The final will be held at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, the same venue where Chiefs recorded a surprise 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final first leg.