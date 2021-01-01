Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt names Simba SC's dangermen

The Amakhosi tactician reveals the players he fears most at Msimbazi giants as the two giants prepare to face off in return leg

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has identified two players as Simba's SC's dangermen when the two sides clash in the return leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final tie on Saturday.

Ahead of their return leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium which will decide which team proceeds to the semi-finals, Amakhosi coach Hunt has singled out midfielder Clatous Chama and winger Luis Miquissone as the players he is most wary of in the Msimbazi giants squad.

“We must be at our best to stop Simba wingers, and especially that one from Mozambique [Miquissone] and Clatous [Chama] from Zambia, they are players we don’t have to give space to play their game, because if they are on top of their game, then we will be in trouble,” Hunt told Goal when asked about his opponents after the team landed in Dar es Salaam.

Hunt also explained how they still have a mountain to climb to succeed in qualifying for the semi-finals, insisting Simba have always been a good side while playing at home, which they must strive to overcome.

“Simba are a team that has always played well when at home, they always believe they can do it and they have always succeeded to get positive results, and they also have their fans rallying behind them and that is also an extra weapon for them to do well, so we must be at our best to get a good result at Mkapa," he continued.

Chiefs won the first leg played at FNB Stadium 4-0, leaving the Msimbazi giants with a huge mountain to climb in the return leg, however, under Didier Gomes Da Rosa at Mkapa, Simba has not lost a single match.

They have beaten Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-0 with Miquissone notching the all-important goal, they then hammered AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1 with Chama scoring two goals and setting up two and also beat Al-Merrikh of Sudan 3-0.

Chiefs have already landed in Tanzania with goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune being named in the Soweto giants' traveling squad after missing the first leg due to suspension and injury.

However, influential attacker Khama Billiat is not in the traveling squad as he is yet to recover from an injury that he picked up in Chiefs' 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match last month.

Also missing from the traveling party is Dumisani Zuma after the 25-year-old attacker picked up an injury in the first-leg clash last weekend.

It will be Chiefs' second game in East Africa in the Caf Champions League having faced Rwandan club Kiyovu Sports in Kigali in March 1993.

The Soweto giants emerged 4-2 winners in the first round first-leg match and they advanced to the second round after winning the tie 9-3 on aggregate.