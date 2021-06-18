Caf Champions League: Don't risk Kaizer Chiefs momentum by not starting Bvuma - Shongwe

Amakhosi made it to the last four of the annual competition after eliminating Simba SC during the quarter-finals

Former goalkeeper William Shongwe has advised Kaizer Chiefs to stick with Bruce Bvuma in goal as they prepare to play Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final.

The North African heavyweights eliminated MC Alger from the competition 2-1 on aggregate as Amakhosi advanced after a 4-3 aggregate win over Tanzania Mainland League champions Simba SC.

In the latter, Bvuma put in a good performance to ensure the South African outfit made it to the last four.

It is for that reason Shongwe believes the player should once again start ahead of experienced Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

"So, how now do you as a coach risk the momentum that has been built up already?," Shongwe posed a question as reported by Sowetan.

"Yes, Bvuma has done well, [but] you think the temptation may be [to say] Khune will be able to stabilise this thing better because of his experience. Maybe Akpeyi.

"It’s a big temptation. But if I was the coach, I would say do not tamper with what has been happening.

"If you look at Bvuma, he picked up form and he played the CAF games to be where they are at the moment, so [do] you want to take that away from him?."

The former custodian believes Saturday's game at Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca might be the opportunity for the keeper to prove he has come of age.

"This boy [Bvuma] comes from nowhere and he has been waiting for his moment and let him continue," Shongwe continued.

"He has served under these two goalkeepers and he has been in and out of the team. Remember one time when Khune was injured and Akpeyi was injured and he came in to play.

"I remember that game against Cape Town City [when] he was thrown in the deep end three seasons ago. He played well, though the Chiefs didn’t win that game.

Article continues below

"So, he has come a long way, so maybe this is his time. Throw him in the deep end."

What if Bvuma does not start against the Moroccan side?

"One thing that he lacked is confidence, to believe in himself. Because when you are given a chance and then, while you think you are building up and then you are removed, it doesn’t build your confidence," he concluded.