Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs' Bvuma cautious ahead of Wydad Casablanca clash

The 26-year-old put up a valiant performance between the sticks away in Morocco but remains cautious ahead of their home game

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is refusing to get carried away by last weekend’s 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League semi-final, first-leg clash as Amakhosi now prepare to host the North Africans in the return leg on Saturday.

The Soweto giants will be guarding their slender lead as they face a historical moment, with a good chance of reaching the final of the elite continental club tournament for the first time ever.

While they go into Saturday’s match enjoying an advantage from the away leg, Bvuma insists there is still a lot of work to do.

“We know very well that the game is not over and now going forward we will prepare,” said Bvuma as per Sun Sport.

“We want to make sure that we get the result that will favour us and go all the way to the final because that’s what we want right now.”

From being the third-choice goalkeeper at Naturena, Bvuma seized the opportunity when Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi were injured towards the end of the Premier Soccer League season.

That saw him being entrusted with guarding goal in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Simba SC.

Impressive showings also earned him a Bafana Bafana call-up, before the valiant performance in Casablanca last week which sealed his position as the current Chiefs first choice ahead of the fit-again Khune and Akpeyi.

He, however, refuses to take credit for the heroics in Morocco but concedes that his time could have arrived as he always itched to take part in such big games.

“These are the games when you grow up you want to play and perform. I was lucky that I got a chance to play in the semi-finals and perform the way I did,” Bvuma continued.

“To be honest, this was a team performance. Looking at the way the guys were working, it really motivated me to keep working hard and make sure we don’t concede away.”

Bvuma is almost a sure bet to start against Wydad on Saturday.