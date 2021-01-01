Caf Champions League: Simba SC ready to complete work done by Da Rosa vs Al Ahly' - Kagere

The Rwandan attacker is anticipating a tough outing but insists Mnyama have prepared well for the African champions

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has stated they are keen to complete the job coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has started when they play the reigning Caf Champions League champions Al Ahly on Friday night.

The two teams will be meeting in the final Group A game at WE Al-Ahly Stadium in Cairo with the East Africans aiming at completing a double over the champions after their 1-0 win in the last meeting at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Da es Salaam.

The Rwandan attacker is optimistic the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions will get a win in Egypt.

"Millions of supporters and fans out here believe and know that we are winners," Kagere said in a pre-match presser.

"Football is a game played in public and on the pitch. So when we say it is a do-or-die clash, we mean it is going to happen on the pitch.

"We need a win and all we want to do is to complete the massive work the coach has done for us. We are going to give our best and I believe we will get a positive outcome."

The former Gor Mahia striker has further explained why he is not expecting an easy game on Friday.

"We have a good team and we are playing a good team as well; it is expected because this is the Champions League competition and no team is easy," Kagere continued.

"But we are well prepared, and we will give our best to ensure we continue registering a positive outcome in the competition."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have conceded just one goal in the five matches they have played. They have managed four wins and a draw, scoring nine goals in the process.

Their opponents have managed two wins, as many draws and a loss. They are the group's top scorers having scored 10 goals but have conceded five.

In another Group A match, AS Vita will host Al Merrikh in a dead rubber game. The Congolese charges have four points. They have won one game, drawn once, and lost three. After scoring seven goals, they have conceded 11.

The Red Devils are at the bottom with two points from two draws. They have lost three matches; they have further conceded 12 goals and scored just three.